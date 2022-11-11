‘Abbott Elementary’ Writer Brittani Nichols Signs With CAA

Brittani Nichols has signed with CAA for agency representation.

Nichols is best known for her work writing on “Abbott Elementary,” the ABC workplace comedy series created by Quinta Brunson. She has served as an executive story editor on both seasons, a producer on Season 2, and is credited for the Season 1 episodes “Student Transfer” and “Ava vs. Superintendent” and Season 2’s “Principal’s Office.”

“Abbott Elementary” is Nichols’ second project with Brunson — she also wrote for Season 1 of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” on which Brunson was a cast member.

Additionally, Nichols wrote for Season 2 of the Seeso comedy “Take My Wife” and was a consulting producer on Season 1 of the Netflix reality series “The Circle.” She is also an actor, having made appearances on “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Take My Wife” and HBO’s “Transparent.”

As an independent filmmaker, Nichols has written, executive produced and starred in the dark comedy film “Suicide Kale,” which was directed by Carly Usdin and won the audience award for best U.S. dramatic feature at Outfest in 2016 along with other festival awards. She also created, executive produced and starred in the web series “Words With Girls,” which was produced as a pilot with Issa Rae and Deniese Davis.

Nichols is from Chicago and is a four-time recipient of the Diversity Scholarship from Upright Citizens Brigade, where she performs improv, stand-up and sketch comedy.

Along with CAA, she is repped by Heroes and Villains; Ginsburg, Daniels, Kallis LLP; and Sechel PR.



