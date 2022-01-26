British Film Commission Updates COVID Production Guidance Following England’s Return to ‘Plan A’

The British Film Commission (BFC) has updated its COVID production guidance following the relaxation of rules in England and Northern Ireland.

England will return to “Plan A” protocols tomorrow (Jan. 27), which includes the scrapping of work-from-home guidance and the requirement for mandatory face coverings in indoor venues. Organizations will also be able to choose whether or not they require a vaccine certificate for entry.

From Jan. 17 the period for self-isolation for positive COVID cases in England reduced to five full days, as long as lateral flow tests come back negative on the fifth and sixth days of self-isolation.

In Northern Ireland, measures were relaxed on Jan. 21, including the rule of six (where only six people could meet indoors at a time) and the lifting of the requirement for venues serving alcohol to provide only table service.

Proof of exemption from wearing face coverings has also been removed (“severe distress” is now a reasonable excuse for not wearing one) while the restriction on the number of households meeting indoors has lifted and work-from-home guidance has now evolved to “work from home where you can.” Isolation periods for those testing position for COVID have also been reduced to five days as long as lateral flow tests come back negative on the fifth and sixth days of self-isolation.

From today, nightclubs in Northern Ireland will reopen (but will require proof of COVID status) and 2m social distancing restrictions will be removed.

The BFC’s “Working Safely During COVID-19 in Film and High-end TV Drama Production guidance” has been updated to reflect these changes.

On Feb. 11, vaccinated travellers to the U.K. will no longer be required to undergo COVID testing and the BFC will again update its “Travelling to and from the UK for Work in Film or High-end Television Drama Production During COVID-19 guidance” when the change comes into effect.

However the organization cautions: “Cast and crew working on film and HETV projects should continue to follow the ‘British Film Commission’s Working Safely During COVID-19 in Film and High-end TV Drama Production guidance,’ the production’s own COVID-19 protocols and the production-specific Risk Assessment.”

