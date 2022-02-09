Streamer BritBox Plans Three New Agatha Christie Adaptations, Unveils New Originals

Streamer BritBox has extended its production partnership with the Agatha Christie estate.

BritBox, which is jointly owned by BBC Studios and ITV, has signed on for three more productions with Agatha Christie Limited and Mamoth Screen.

The trio have already collaborated on an adaptation of Christie’s novel “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” (pictured above) starring Emma Thompson and Will Poulter, which will premiere on the platform in April.

BritBox have not yet confirmed which of the author’s prolific output they will be working on next but they have said each of the three adaptations will be “steered by a distinctive voice – a director, a writer or auteur – bringing an entirely new perspective and style to Agatha Christie’s novels.”

BritBox was set to make the announcement Wednesday during its portion of the Television Critics Association winter virtual press tour. As part of the announcement, Emily Powers, head of BritBox North America, was also set to confirm the platform’s commitment to new co-productions and originals with plans to double its creative and investment output.

The first part of that commitment is a new deal with All3Media International, who will co-produce “The Confessions of Frannie Langton” starring Karla Spence (“Blue Story”), Sophie Cookson (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”), Stephen Cambell-Moore (“Downton Abbey”) and Jodhi May (“Small Axe”).

The series was adapted by Sara Collins from her book of the same title and directed by Andrea Harkin (“The Trial of Christine Keeler”) and produced by Carol Harding (“My Name Is Leon”) for Drama Republic Limited for ITV Network in the U.K.

BritBox also announced that “Sister Boniface Mysteries” starring Max Brown, Jerry Iwu, and Lorna Watson will return for a second season. They have also acquired original series “The Thief, His Wife, and The Canoe” starring Eddie Marsan (“Ray Donovan”) and “The Responder” starring Martin Freeman (“Sherlock”).

“I am thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Agatha Christie Limited and Mammoth Screen for three more adaptations of Agatha Christie’s mysteries” Powers said in a statement. “I look forward to working with each creative team to bring a new unique perspective to Christie’s incredible stories.”

“In just a few short years, BritBox has grown to well over 2 million subscribers and counting. We’ve been able to do that by letting our content speak for itself,” she added. “We’re not just acquiring hours to boost catalogue, we’ve built out our own commissioning team and are partnering with renowned studios, production companies and talent to make award-worthy, premium co-productions and originals.”