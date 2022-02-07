Marvel’s Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner to Produce and Star in Disney Plus Unscripted Shows

Disney Plus has ordered two unscripted series from actors in the Marvel universe: Brie Larson is behind “Growing Up,” a docuseries that looks at ten different coming-of-age tales. “Rennervations,” from Jeremy Renner, is a four-part series that follows Renner as he travels to world to help communities by “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles.”

The news was announced on Monday by Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis, along with new development for Disney Plus, Disney Channel and Disney Junior. Davis revealed the news during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. It was the first TCA presentation by Davis, who took over the job in September.

“Growing Up” will feature episodes directed by Larson, Yara Shahidi, Sydney Freeland, Elegance Bratton, Ashley Eakin, Ekwa Msangi, Smriti Mundhra, Rudy Valdez, Bernardo Ruiz, Kishori Rajan and Nicole Galovski “The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story,” Disney said in a release. “They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or ‘hero,’ and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.”

Culture House producers “Growing Up,” which comes from EPs Larson, Nicole Galovski, Raeshem Nijhon and Carri Twigg.

As for “Rennervations,” the show comes from Boardwalk Pictures and EPs Renner, Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Patrick Costello. “Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado,” Disney said in the release. “He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.”

Larson, of course, is Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Creative Universe, while Renner is Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the MCU, including the recent Disney Plus series “Hawkeye.”

Also greenlighted are two new original movies for Disney Channel and Disney Plus are the Halloween-themed sequel “Under Wraps 2” and the holiday heist adventure “The Naughty Nine.”

And announced in development at Disney Plus are “Paola Santiago and the River of Tears,” a live-action fantasy/adventures series from Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and 20th TV; an animated “Superfudge” movie from Disney Television Animation and the Russo Brothers, based on the Judy Blume book; and for Disney Junior, the preschool comedy series “Tiny Trailblazers” for Disney Junior from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Additionally, Davis confirmed a second season renewal for Disney Channel’s “Secrets of Sulphur Springs,” and said that “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will now premiere on Disney Plus on Feb. 23 with two episodes.

And then there’s the 10th anniversary of “Doc McStuffins,” which will be marked by a new animated music special inspired by the pioneering series later this year. Disney Junior will air episodes daily throughout the month of March, including a marathon on Wednesday, March 23, the anniversary of its premiere. Disney Junior will also unveil a new 10th anniversary Doc McStuffins doll from its licensee Just Play, and Walt Disney Records will debut a new digital single, “The Doc is 10,” performed by Laya DeLeon Hayes, on Friday, March 18.

“With each one of these projects, we see an opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of storytelling that is a hallmark of the Disney brand,” Davis said of the various announcements. “I am so proud to be working with some of the most creative and diverse talent in the industry, both in front of and behind the camera, to bring these fresh, inventive and impactful stories — new and reimagined — to life for our audiences to enjoy, regardless of platform.”