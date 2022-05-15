‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Will Focus on Penelope and Colin’s Love Story, Stray From Book Order

Netflix’s “Bridgerton” is skipping ahead. Season 3 of the period drama based on Julia Quinn’s books will follow the Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) love story, Coughlan revealed during Sunday’s FYSEE panel.

The first two seasons followed the first two novels; Season 1 focused on Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Regé-Page Jean), while the second dove into Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathon Bailey) romance with Kate (Simone Ashley).

While the third book zones in on Benedict Bridgerton’s love life, that season will likely be pushed to a later date with the fourth book’s subject, Penelope, moved up.

During the Season 2 finale of “Bridgerton,” Penelope overheard Colin, who she has been interested in for years, say that he would never marry her.

Creator Chris Van Dusen stepped down as showrunner following Season 2, with Jess Brownell stepping in.

“Bridgerton will always have a special place in my heart and I think I did what I set out to do,” he told RadioTimes in March. “The fact that this show has become Netflix’s biggest English language speaking series ever is something I’m incredibly proud of, and something I’ll always be incredibly proud of. But at the end of the day, you know, it was time for me to move on, and hopefully create that magic again in the near future.”

Another change that will take place during Season 3 is the role of Francesca Bridgerton, previously played by Ruby Sokes. As Sokes landed the lead in Netflix’s “Lockwood & Co.,” she exited the Shondaland show and was replaced by Hannah Dodd.