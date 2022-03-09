‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer Focuses on Anthony, Edwina and Kate Love Triangle

Netflix has released a full trailer for the upcoming second season of its breakout romantic drama series “Bridgerton.”

The trailer focuses on the love triangle between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and sisters Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Anthony begins to court Edwina after she arrives from India, spurring a protectiveness in Kate that ends up bringing herself and Anthony closer together.

“What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart’s true desire?” Julie Andrews’ gossip-chronicling narrator Lady Whistledown questions in the teaser. “Then there is potential for a considerable scandal indeed.”

Beyond the romantic trio, the new footage also features teases of a Pall Mall game, horse racing and the expected “Bridgerton” sprinkles of nudity.

The series also stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Calam Lynch, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker and Rupert Young.

Shonda Rhimes serves as executive producer for the series under her Shondaland banner, alongside Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

Though it’s already been over a year since the first season of “Bridgerton,” Rhimes told Variety that she expects “Bridgerton” to go on for years: “There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I’m concerned, there are eight ‘Bridgerton’ seasons,” she said. “And maybe more.”

The second season of “Bridgerton” will premiere all episodes on March 25.

Watch the full trailer below: