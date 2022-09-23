‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Gets First Look From Netflix

Netflix has released the first official look at its “Bridgerton” prequel, officially titled “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” on Friday morning ahead of its Tudum fan event on Saturday.

The new spinoff will chronicle the early years of Golda Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte from the main “Bridgerton” series. Here’s the logline: “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this ‘Bridgerton’-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton.'”

More to come…