‘Bridgerton’ Prequel at Netflix About Queen Charlotte Sets Full Cast With India Amarteifio in Lead Role

The “Bridgerton” prequel series currently in the works at Netflix has found its full cast, Variety has learned.

The untitled show, which was first announced in May 2021, centers on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power. It tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

India Amarteifio is set to play the young Queen Charlotte in the series, while Corey Mylchreest will play young King George. In addition, Queen Charlotte actress Golda Rosheuval will also appear in the series along with her fellow “Bridgerton” stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). Arsema Thomas will appear as a young Lady Danbury.

Full character descriptions and the names of the other cast members can be found below.

Shonda Rhimes is writing and executive producing the prequel series via Shondaland and will also serve as showrunner. Betsy Beers of Shondaland will also executive produce, while Tom Verica will direct and executive produce.

“Bridgerton” has proven to be a massive hit for Netflix, the first show to be released under Rhimes’ massive overall deal with the streamer. The first season dropped in December 2020 and quickly became one of the streamer’s most watched original shows, per metrics they have released. The show was quickly renewed for a second season after its debut, with that season debuting on March 25. Netflix picked up the show for both Seasons 3 and 4 in April 2021.

Character Descriptions:

India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte: Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the ‘ton and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe’s most unforgettable monarchs.

Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta: Determined to maintain her family’s power, the Dowager Princess does what it takes to secure her son’s place as monarch amidst a changing, modernizing Britain.

Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) plays Young King George: Handsome, charismatic, and a bit of a mystery, George has always bowed to the restraints placed on him as the Crown. Until now. Having to share his space, and bed, with his new wife forces George to face his hidden demons head on.

Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Agatha Danbury: Under the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte’s arrival to find her own way into society. With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power we’ll soon recognize as Bridgerton’s iconic Lady Danbury.

Additional cast members include: Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway, The War Below) plays Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) plays Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) plays Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) plays the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) plays Lord Danbury, Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2) plays Brimsley (older).