‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Book in the Works from Shonda Rhimes and Julia Quinn (TV News Roundup)

The “Bridgerton” literary universe is expanding. Original series writer Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes, the executive producer of the romance series’ Netflix adaptation, are set to cowrite a new prequel novel set in the world of “Bridgerton.”

Currently untitled, the new book series is based on the universe of the TV series, and is an adaptation of the upcoming Netflix “Bridgerton” spinoff about a young Queen Charlotte. The book will tell the story of how Charlotte met and married King George, with a focus on how their love lead to a social shift that created the racially inclusive world seen in the television series.

“Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” Rhimes said in a statement. “I can’t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience.”

The novel will be published by Avon Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins and the longtime publisher of Quinn’s “Bridgerton” novels. Publication will be timed to the release of the spinoff series on Netflix, which currently does not have a premiere date.

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

“Hamster & Gretel,” a new animated superhero comedy, will premiere on Disney Channel Aug. 12. The series focuses on sibling Kevin (Michael Cimino) and Gretel (Meli Povenmire), who are given the chance to gain superpowers by aliens. But an accident causes Gretel’s hamster Hamster (Beck Bennett) to receive powers instead of Kevin, who’s now forced to work with both to keep their city from danger. Additional cast members include Joey King, Matt Jones and Carolina Ravassa. The series comes from “Phineas and Ferb” co-creator Dan Povenmire, and is produced by Disney Television Animation, with Brandi Young serving as lead producer. The first episode will premiere immediately following Disney Channel original film “Zombies 3.” Disney also shared a first trailer for the series. Watch below.

TRAILERS

The official trailer for “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons,” an upcoming Hulu docuseries about the famous underwear brand, has been released. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer, the series is an exposé into the brand and its longtime CEO Les Wexner, examining the controversy surrounding the company that caused it to fall from grace. Tyrnauer executive produces with Cory Reeser for Altimeter Films, along with Elizabeth Rogers, Jenny Ewig and Peter Berg, Matt Goldberg and Brandon Carroll for Film45. All episodes of the series stream on Hulu July 14. Watch the full trailer below.

The official trailer for “The Anarchists,” a six-part HBO documentary series about Jeff Berwick’s “Anarchapulco” event, has been released. Directed by Todd Schramke, the documentary features interviews with Berwick and other main players in the “Anarchapulco” movement — an annual conference in Acapulco, Mexico attended by libertarians, cryptocurrency figures and others attracted to the philosophy of anarchy. The series is produced by Blumhouse Television, with Jason Blum, Jeremiah Crowell Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, James Buddy Day, Andre Gaines, Allen Bain, Kim Kylland and Todd Schramke for Bird Murmur and Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller for HBO executive producing. The series premieres July 10. Watch the full trailer below.

The official trailer for “The Bond,” a four-part docuseries from Discovery+, has been released. The series focuses on stories of wild animals who have forged deep, lasting bonds with human beings. Don Argott and Sheena Joyce direct the series, which is produced by Team Downey. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Emily Barclay Ford executive produce for Team Downey alongside Glen Zipper and Sean Stuart. The series premieres on Discovery+ July 14. Watch the full trailer below.

A bond between humans and animals captured like you’ve never seen before… From executive producers @RobertDowneyJr and Susan Downey, #TheBond is streaming on @discoveryplus starting Thursday, July 14. pic.twitter.com/sbhEXI90jv — Discovery (@Discovery) July 7, 2022

CANCELLATIONS

“Joe Pera Talks With You,” the Adult Swim comedy series created by and starring Pera, has been canceled. Pera made the announcement on Thursday via his twitter account and an email from his newsletter. The show, which first premiered in 2018, starred Pera as a fictional version of himself living in Michigan as a middle school choir teacher. In addition to Pera, the cast included Conner O’Malley, Jo Scott, Gene Kelly and Jo Firestone. The series ran for three seasons, with Marty Schousboe directing every episode, most of which were 11-minutes long. The Warner Bros. Television series first premiered in 2018, with the third season premiering last November.

CASTING

Scott Turner Schofield

Scott Schofield has been cast in a recurring role in Hulu’s new series “Up Here.” Schofield will appear as Phil, a surly, transgender manager of the NY bookstore where the main character works who is trying to become a novelist. Schofield is the first transgender man to be be nominated for an acting Emmy, for the daytime series “Studio City” in 2020. Other notable roles include “The Conductor,” “The Blacklist,” “Equal” and the upcoming film “Off Ramp.” He also appeared as himself in documentaries “Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen” and “No Ordinary Man.” He is the executive producer of the upcoming Blumhouse slasher film “They/Them,” and worked as a consultant and producer on “Zombies 3” and “Anything’s Possible.” Schofield is repped by Artists & Representatives and Lisa Evan Blumenthal of Momentum Talent Management.