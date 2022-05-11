Brett Weitz Out as General Manager of TBS, TNT and TruTV at Warner Bros. Discovery

Brett Weitz is exiting as general manager of TBS, TNT and truTV, Variety has learned.

Weitz, who was appointed to the role in January 2019, was among the group of WarnerMedia execs that came over under the new David Zaslav-selected regime at Warner Bros. Discovery, following the close of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger in early April.

Weitz was moved under Discovery lifestyle channels chief Kathleen Finch, who assumed a newly created role of chairman and chief content officer of U.S. Networks Group, a new, consolidated organization comprising the company’s more than 40 U.S. networks. While WarnerMedia was run by former parent company AT&T, Weitz reported to Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, who exited just before the transaction closed, along with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and Andy Forssell, EVP and general manager of HBO Max, and several other top Warner execs.

His ousting from the company comes just weeks after Variety exclusively reported that TBS and TNT were moving away form developing scripted content, and plans for currently airing series were TBD. One day later, news broke that TBS’ “The Last O.G.” had been canceled.

Before being elevated to general manager of the so-called “TNets,” Weitz was executive vice president of programming for TBS, and previously senior vice president of scripted development for TNT and TBS.

During his tenure at WarnerMedia, Weitz oversaw titles including TNT’s “Snowpiercer,” “AEW: Dynamite,” “Rhodes to the Top” and The Last Ship,” TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” “Chad,” “Wipeout” revival,” “The Last O.G.,” “The Go Big Show” and “Miracle Workers,” and truTV’s “Impractical Jokers” franchise.

Representatives for Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.

Deadline first reported the news that Weitz was exiting his role.

More to come…