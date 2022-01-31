‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein has signed a multiyear overall development deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio behind the hit Apple TV Plus comedy on which he plays gruff English football star Roy Kent.

Under terms of the deal, Goldstein — who is a writer and co-executive producer on “Ted Lasso” — will develop, create, and produce new television content for WBTV for all platforms, including potential projects for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, other streaming services, cable and broadcast networks.

The financial terms of the development pact — which only includes Goldstein’s writing and producing talents, not an exclusive arrangement for his acting — were not disclosed, but Variety has learned that Warner Bros. signed Goldstein in a “highly competitive situation” with other studios for new television projects that Goldstein develops and produces.

Goldstein won the 2021 Emmy for supporting actor in a comedy for his performance on “Ted Lasso” Season 1. He is currently nominated for the 2022 Writers Guild Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards for his work on Season 2 of the hit Apple TV Plus series. Production on “Ted Lasso’s” third season is set to begin soon.

Aside from his work on “Ted Lasso,” Goldstein co-created the AMC anthology “Soulmates,” which was renewed for Season 2 ahead of its premiere in August 2020, and is currently writing and executive producing the upcoming Apple TV Plus comedy “Shrinking,” produced by WBTV, alongside “Ted Lasso” executive producer Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel, who will star. Goldstein also hosts the iHeartRadio Award–nominated podcast “Films To Be Buried With,” which finds him in candid conversation with special guests as they discuss the films that have shaped them.

“Much like the character Joe Gillis in Sunset Blvd, I’ve always dreamed of having my own parking space at Warners, and it’s extraordinary to see that dream come true,” Goldstein said. “I do, however, hope the comparison ends there and I don’t wind up dead in a pool having been shot by an insane older movie star. As long as that doesn’t happen, I’m very excited and extremely honored to be embarking on new and exciting adventures with the excellent brothers* at Warners. (*Not all the people that work there are related. Apparently.)”

Goldstein is repped by Mosaic, B-Side Management, LARK and the law firm Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.