‘Stranger Things’ Star Brett Gelman Reunites With ‘Fleabag’ Producers for Showtime, Channel 4 Comedy ‘Entitled’

“Stranger Things” actor Brett Gelman is set to star in “Entitled,” a half-hour comedy series ordered at Showtime in the U.S. and Channel 4 in the U.K.

Created by Matt Morgan (“Mister Winner,” “The Mimic”), the show follows Gabe (Gelman), an American widower who must get to know his British wife’s estranged family. In their crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside, they compete for his affections — and his newly inherited fortune.

A co-production between Showtime and Channel 4 in association with All3Media International, “Entitled” is executive produced by Morgan and Gelman, along with Harry Williams, Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond of Two Brothers Pictures, the producers behind “Fleabag,” which Gelman was featured on alongside creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Tim Kirby (“The Pentaverate,” “Don’t Forget the Driver,” “Veep”) is directing the eight-episode first season of the show and also executive producing.

Production on “Entitled” is set to begin in Manchester, England, in August. Showtime and Channel 4 are targeting a 2023 premiere for the series.

“With Matt Morgan’s razor-sharp writing, the world-class producing team of Harry, Jack and Sarah at Two Brothers, and a role perfectly written for the singular Brett Gelman, ‘Entitled’ is led by an undeniable creative team at the center of a funny, suspenseful and surprisingly emotional comedy,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president of global programming at Showtime Networks Inc.

Gelman added: “I am so excited to be back at it with my fam that is Harry, Jack and Sarah at Two Brothers. I am so incredibly grateful to Channel 4 and Showtime and blessed to have a genius like Matt creating such a deliciously twisted world.”

Currently seen playing Murray Bauman in the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” which launched Friday on Netflix, Gelman’s other credits include “Fleabag,” “Mr. Mercedes,” “Camping,” “Another Period,” “Love,” “Twin Peaks,” “Married,” “Mad Men” and “The Inbetweeners.” He has written for “The Eric Andre Show” and the feature film “Lemon,” which he starred in and co-wrote with Janicza Bravo.