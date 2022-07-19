‘Breeders’ Renewed for Season 4 at FX

“Breeders” has been renewed for its fourth season at FX.

The comedy series stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard in an exploration of the challenges of modern parenting. Season 3, which concluded on July 11, picked up days after the end of Season 2, as the Worsley family reels from teenaged Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Freeman). Paul has moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile, Ally (Haggard) has her own problems with work, with her early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle).

“Breeders” was created by Freeman, Chris Addison and showrunner Simon Blackwell. All three executive produce alongside Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs. The series was commissioned by Sky Studios’ director of comedy Jon Mountague and commissioning editor Tilusha Ghelani for Sky UK’s managing director of content Zai Bennett and FX Entertainment’s president of original programming Nick Grad. Avalon and FX Productions produce for FX and Sky.

“‘Breeders’ has given us the special opportunity to watch the Worsley family grow with each season and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today’s world,” said Grad. “Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky. Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders and we are happy to be part of that extended family.”