BravoCon News Roundup: Vicki Gunvalson Filmed a ‘Couple Scenes’ for ‘RHOC,’ but Not Returning

Despite rumors swirling that former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson is returning to the show, she insisted at BravoCon on Friday that she won’t be coming back as a cast member or friend of — though she has filmed a few scenes.

“I’m not on as a cast member, I’m not on as a friend of,” Gunvalson told Variety. “I definitely did film a couple scenes.”

During an “Ultimate Girls Trip” panel, Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, who moderated, asked producers whether Gunvalson is joining “Orange County.” Alfonso Rosales, a co-executive producer on “Ultimate Girls Trip,” said he does not believe she is joining as a full-time cast member. A source tells Variety that she is in fact not joining as a full-time cast member or as a friend of the Housewives — but that she did film a few cameos, including a lunch scene.

Gunvalson was reportedly spotted filming for the new season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador at a Laguna Beach restaurant in late September. Both Judge and Taylor Armstrong, who Gunvalson was on the latest season of “Ultimate Girls Trip” with, are returning to the franchise this upcoming season. But Gunvalson, who left the show in January 2020, said she doesn’t know how much she’ll tune into the new season.

“I don’t know. I’m not a big TV watcher, but I’m sure I’ll tune in,” Gunvalson said. “I’m very busy, but I’m sure I’ll support the girls.”

Meanwhile, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais spoke up about the difficult time her family faced after her 14-year-old son Jax Nilon was the subject of targeted online harassment using Instagram bots.

“That was the hardest, hardest thing for me. Because that’s my kid,” she told Variety. “I signed up for the for the show. He did not, which I’m glad he said when he wrote his statement.”

Beauvais praised her son’s maturity and resilience in that statement, adding, “As I was reading it, I sat down because at 14 I didn’t have the wherewithal to say how I felt like that to express myself. I was really, really proud of him.”

The search for who was behind the bullying continues: “I hired a forensic investigator to figure out what’s going on. It’s just not okay.”

Just this week, fellow “RHOBH” cast member Diana Jenkins filed a lawsuit regarding the harassment. The defendant is identified as John Doe, “because Ms. Jenkins does not yet know the identities of the persons behind the attack,” per a statement.

When asked if Jenkins has reached out, Beauvais laughs. “No. No.”

Stay tuned for more interviews and news out of BravoCon.