BravoCon 2022: All the Panels, Events and Drama We’re Excited About

BravoCon is back, and it’s sure to be “Gone With the Wind” fabulous! The highly anticipated convention celebrating all things Bravo returns to the Javits Center in New York City on Oct. 14-16, bringing fans the opportunity to get up close and personal with their favorite reality stars.

Over 140 “Bravolebrities” will participate in more than 60 live events during the convention. In addition to the programming scheduled across three stages, attendees can also channel their inner Real Housewives by shopping until they drop at the Bravo Bazaar, which boasts over 65 vendors, including businesses run by Bravo personalities.

Numerous “Bravopaloozas,” available for an additional cost, will give fans the chance to “indulge in bites, booze and hot gossip” as they raise a glass alongside surprise guests from the Bravosphere.

The fan-generated Facebook group for the convention boasts nearly 7,000 members, and a space for attendees to share their scheduling spreadsheets, give advice on fashion and connect with other “Bravoholics.”

Read on for all the panels and events that are sure to make us say — to borrow a phrase from the esteemed Denise Richards — “Bravo, Bravo, fucking Bravo.”

Bravo’s Most Golden Moments Power Hour: There’s no better way to kick off BravoCon weekend than taking a walk down “Real Housewives” memory lane. In this panel, Houselegends Teresa Giudice (“Real Housewives of New Jersey”), Karen Huger (“RHOP”), Dorinda Medley (“RHONY”) and Jill Zarin (“RHONY”) will look back at some of the most iconic moments in Housewives history.

Ask Andy: If you could ask Bravo host-with-the-most Andy Cohen anything, what would it be? Well, here’s your chance. Cohen will be holding two “Ask Andy” sessions on Friday and Sunday, where he’ll answer fan questions and, according to the official panel description, spill “piping hot tea along the way.” What’s more, the Q&A is moderated by Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie of “Today.” Say less!

Thrills in Beverly Hills: This panel can be described in just one word: RINNA! After the queen of “owning it” surprise-joined the panel last week, we can only imagine she has a lot to say. Coming just two days after the first episode of this season’s reunion, the tension is sure to be high between the veterans — Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley — and newbies Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Notably, Kathy Hilton, who has been the center of much controversy at the end of the season and is currently feuding with Rinna, will not be on the panel (though she is attending BravoCon).

More Real Housewives Panels — Atlanta Peaches in the Big Apple, Jersey Ladies & Their Men, SLC in the NYC, Potomac Takes Manhattan, We’re Going (Back) to Miami, Ultimate Girls Trip: There’s sure to be plenty of drama in all the panels for Bravo’s flagship franchise, “Real Housewives.” We’re especially looking forward to “Salt Lake City,” moderated by Karamo Brown, where Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose will undoubtedly talk about Jen Shah’s recent guilty plea (Shah will not be attending). Also notable is Part 2 of the “New Jersey” panel, which will feature Teresa Giudice and her new hubby Luis Ruelas telling all about their dream wedding. Maybe we’ll even get a premiere date for the next season of “RHONJ”…

The Reunion Real Tea With Bravo Producers: Bravo producers know better than anyone what actually goes down on these shows — and now they’re spilling the tea to Variety‘s own Elizabeth Wagmeister. “Real Housewives” producers Alex Baskin, Lauren Eskelin, Lisa Shannon and Lauren Volonakis will focus in on what it takes to pull off successful reunion episodes, including how they handle when women bring their own receipts and how the seating chart is determined.

Below Deck Crew Oughta Know and Oh Captain, Our Captains: “Below Deck” is sailing into BravoCon with two must-see panels. On Friday, crew members Aesha Scott, Courtney Veale, Daisy Kelliher, Fraser Olender, Gary King and Mzi “Zee” Dempers will gather to dish on their respective seasons. Meanwhile, on Sunday, it’s time for the captains’ corner as yacht commanders Jason Chambers, Lee Rosbach, Glenn Shepard, Kerry Titheradge and Sandy Yawn engage in a rare Q&A with the audience.

WWHL Presents: Andy’s Legends Ball: The first of BravoCon’s nighttime events, Andy’s Legends Ball is set to bring the house down on Friday night. Advertised as “a night of elegance,” the event will be an hour-long special hosted by Cohen featuring legendary BravoCon talent. Who knows what will be in store!

Summer House in Autumn: Catch up with all the “Summer House” guests as much of the “Summer” and “Winter” cast — including Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke — get together to debrief Bravo’s hottest new show.

SUR’ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules: The cast of “Vanderpump Rules” may be used to serving up cocktails, but here’s hoping they bring the drama to BravoCon: It’s certainly possible, since longtime “VPR” couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are getting divorced after years of on-camera misery. In addition to those two, (DJ) James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Scheana Shay will take the stage to talk all things SUR with moderator Lanae Brody. Perhaps we’ll even get a glimpse at Season 10, which could revive the show after two off seasons!

BravoCon After Dark: Attendees can whoop it up as they party the night away! “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval and his band “Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras” will provide musical stylings during the bash at the Manhattan Center on Saturday night. Touted by Bravo as the “party of the season,” the sold-out event promises giveaways, branded built-out bars and surprise appearances.

Watch What Happens Live: Andy’s Mystery Door: Ding-dong! Fans should expect the unexpected as surprise guests make their way through Andy’s Mystery Door to take the stage on “Watch What Happens Live.” Could “Housewives” franchises collide? Will anyone plead the fifth? Will the cast of “RHONY: Legacy” finally be announced? And who will receive Andy’s coveted Mazel of the day? All will be revealed during the jam-packed Sunday evening taping.