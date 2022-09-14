BravoCon 2022 Full Lineup Revealed: ‘Below Deck,’ ‘Real Housewives’ Casts and Andy Cohen Lead the Fan Experience

BravoCon is back.
The fan experience, taking place Oct. 14-16 at the Javits Center in New York City, is returning for the first time since its inaugural edition in 2019.
With over 140 “Bravolebrities” set to participate in over 60 live events, BravoCon will shine a spotlight on the network’s top series. The casts from multiple cities in “The Real Housewives” franchise will turn out en masse — with a notable absence of Lisa Rinna from the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” panel. Rinna, who’s had a difficult time on the current 12th season of “Beverly Hills” — both on screen, as she’s mourned the death of her mother, and on social media as the season has aired — participated in BravoCon in 2019, but as of yet won’t return this year. Nor will “Beverly Hills” cast member Diana Jenkins be on the panel, which includes Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton, who is Richards’ sister, and in her second season as a “friend” on the show. (A representative for Rinna had no comment.)
The event will also feature Bravoland, an immersive experience with memorabilia and surprises, as well as Bravo Bazaar, which will contain over 65 vendors — some of them businesses run by Bravo celebs. On Saturday night, “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval and his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, will appear at the BravoCon After Dark party, presented by Bud Light Seltzer.
In addition, “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” will host five episodes at BravoCon, which will be taped at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom.
Tickets and the full schedule are available at BravoCon2022.com, and the full talent roster at BravoCon below:
- Andy Cohen of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”
- The “Below Deck” franchise: Captain Jason Chambers, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Fraser Olender, Captain Lee Rosbach, Aesha Scott, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Courtney Veale and Captain Sandy Yawn
- Bravo Kids: Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Gia Giudice, Albie Manzo, Chris Manzo and Brooks Marks
- Bravo Significant Others: Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Frank Catania, Evan Goldschneider, Joe Gorga, Luis Ruelas and Todd Tucker
- “Family Karma”: Brian Benni, Bali Chainani, Amrit Kapai, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Vishal Parvani, Anisha Ram, Richa Sadana and Monica Vaswani
- Kate Chastain of “Galley Talk”
- “Kandi & The Gang”: Bertha Jones, Joyce Jones and Nora Wilcox
- Housewives: Caroline Manzo, Teddi Mellencamp, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney
- “Married to Medicine”: Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Anila Sajja, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore
- The “Million Dollar Listing” franchise: Heather Altman, Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor
- “Project Runway”: Christian Siriano and Elaine Welteroth
- “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”: Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield
- “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”: Garcelle Beauvais, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke
- “The Real Housewives of Orange County”: Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson
- “The Real Housewives of Dubai”: Sara Al Madani, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury
- “The Real Housewives of Miami”: Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Larsa Pippen
- “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”: Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs
- “The Real Housewives of Potomac”: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Robyn Dixson, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton
- “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”: Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose
- “Shahs of Sunset”: Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Mercedes “MJ” Javid
- “Southern Charm”: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Green, Marcie Hobbs, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo and Shep Rose
- “Summer House”: Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke
- The “Ultimate Girls Trip” franchise: Taylor Armstrong, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks and Ramona Singer
- “Vanderpump Rules”: Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz
Kate Aurthur contributed to this report.