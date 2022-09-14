BravoCon 2022 Full Lineup Revealed: ‘Below Deck,’ ‘Real Housewives’ Casts and Andy Cohen Lead the Fan Experience

BravoCon is back.

The fan experience, taking place Oct. 14-16 at the Javits Center in New York City, is returning for the first time since its inaugural edition in 2019.

With over 140 “Bravolebrities” set to participate in over 60 live events, BravoCon will shine a spotlight on the network’s top series. The casts from multiple cities in “The Real Housewives” franchise will turn out en masse — with a notable absence of Lisa Rinna from the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” panel. Rinna, who’s had a difficult time on the current 12th season of “Beverly Hills” — both on screen, as she’s mourned the death of her mother, and on social media as the season has aired — participated in BravoCon in 2019, but as of yet won’t return this year. Nor will “Beverly Hills” cast member Diana Jenkins be on the panel, which includes Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton, who is Richards’ sister, and in her second season as a “friend” on the show. (A representative for Rinna had no comment.)

The event will also feature Bravoland, an immersive experience with memorabilia and surprises, as well as Bravo Bazaar, which will contain over 65 vendors — some of them businesses run by Bravo celebs. On Saturday night, “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval and his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, will appear at the BravoCon After Dark party, presented by Bud Light Seltzer.

In addition, “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” will host five episodes at BravoCon, which will be taped at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Tickets and the full schedule are available at BravoCon2022.com, and the full talent roster at BravoCon below: