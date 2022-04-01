Bravo Announces Cast, Drops First Promo for ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ (TV News Roundup)

“The Real Housewives” are going international, and the first stop is Dubai. “The Real Housewives of Dubai” will premiere on June 1 at 9 p.m. ET, Bravo announced Friday. The network also revealed the first promo for the first official international iteration of the franchise.

Dubai marks the 11th city in the “Housewives” franchise, and the first new one following the premiere of the hit “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” series in 2020. “Dubai” was first announced in November, and according to Bravo, it “follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe billionaires’ playground … When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat… get out of Dubai.”

Bravo announced that the cast will include Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury, who was previously a fan favorite on Bravo’s “Ladies of London.” Read more about the cast and watch the promo below.

Nina Ali is a lifestyle content creator who was born in Lebanon and raised in Texas. She moved to Dubai in 2011 with her husband, Munaf, with whom she is raising three children. “Though she is supportive of her husband’s lucrative business endeavors, they must decide if the penthouses and personal drivers are worth the many sacrifices,” Bravo says of Ali.

Chanel Ayan is dubbed “Dubai’s first Black supermodel.” She is “a glamorous socialite known for her elegance and enviable style,” in addition to being “a fashion and beauty expert,” according to Bravo. She is balancing motherhood while running a talent agency and launching her makeup and skincare business, and when “confronted by demons from both her past and present, she realizes she can only hide behind couture for so long.”

Caroline Brooks was born in Boston to Honduran parents, and is currently well-known in the world of Dubai real estate by the nickname “Caroline DXB.” “Self-made and hyper-driven, she will use any connections – including her ex-husband’s – to cement her and her son’s future,” Bravo says.

Dr. Sara Al Madani was born and raised in the United Arab Emirates, and started her first business at 15 years old. She’s twice-divorced and still looking for love.

Lesa Milan is originally from Jamaica and a former Miss Jamaica winner, and she is currently a fashion designer and mother of three. She is “fiercely loyal” and always puts her family first. She is “proud of her luxury maternity fashion line Mina Roe,” but worries that she won’t be able to balance the success of her brand and the demands of her personal life.

Caroline Stanbury is best known for her role on the former Bravo series “Ladies of London.” A former stylist and current mother of three, Stanbury found happiness in Dubai after her divorce, and found love with former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo. But Carallo is much younger than Stanbury, which offers its own set of challenges.

Truly Original produces “The Real Housewives of Dubai” with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Brandon Panaligan, Glenda N. Cox and Chelsey Stephens as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.