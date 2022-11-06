Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise and Chris Pratt Among Celebrities Telling Stories of U.S. Military Heroes in ‘American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes’

“American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes” is returning to U.S. airwaves on Veterans Day — Nov. 11 — with Emmy nominee Rob Riggle reprising as this year’s host. The multitalented actor is a Marine Corps veteran with credits in film and television ranging from 2022’s “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” to the adult comedy series “American Dad!”

The TV special is a collection of dozens of stories about American heroes in military history told by celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise, Gayle King, Edward Norton, Sarah Paulson, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt and Hilary Swank, among others.

Presented by Northrop Grumman and Veterans United Home Loans, the program is expected to be nationally syndicated to over 100 million households as well as broadcast to U.S. troops around the world and out at sea. The live event was filmed Nov. 5 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

“We are honored to bring these stories to Americans across the country,” said “American Valor” producer Tim Holbert, who is also the executive director of the American Veterans Center. “This is a gathering from our shared history, the likes of which we will never see again and a reminder of what brings us all together as Americans.”

Highlighted stories include heart-wrenching tales like that of Lieutenant Emily J.T. Perez, the first minority female Brigade Command Sergeant Major in the history of the United States Military Academy West Point and the first African American woman officer to be killed in combat. Emily’s parents, Daniel and Vicki Perez, were in attendance at the event in her honor.

The veterans whose legacies are being spotlighted span over the last 80 years of history, going as far back as World War II. Frank Emond, now 104 years old, was among those honored, as he has consistently broken the Guinness World Record as the “world’s oldest conductor” leading the U.S. Air Force Band. The retired Navy musician survived Pearl Harbor and World War II and has since devoted the remainder of his life to the prestigious ensemble.

“American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes” will debut on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CW stations across the U.S. For more information, visit here.