E! Renews ‘Botched’ for Season 8 (TV News Roundup)

Get your scalpels ready, E! has renewed “Botched” for Season 8.

The popular reality show, set to premiere in 2023, follows plastic surgeons Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif as they bring their unparalleled surgical skills — and trademark banter — to the operating room for mind-blowing patient transformations.

Nassif took to social media on Wednesday to announce the renewal, asking “Can I have a drumroll please?”

“Dr. Dubrow and I are bringing another season of ‘Botched’ on E!” Nassif said in a video posted on Twitter. “Gonna have great new patients, incredible surgeries and a lot more bromance with — of course — me, the better looking one out of the two. So we’ll see you soon.”

Drumroll please… 🥁 You asked for it! @drdubrow & I are bringing you a brand-new season of #Botched! Coming soon to @eentertainment! 😍👏 If you’ve dreamed about being on #Botched, now’s your chance via the link right here! 💜 @enews https://t.co/iAXIXjd2lt pic.twitter.com/S6UJy0ARgT — Dr. Paul S. Nassif (@DrPaulNassif) July 20, 2022

“Botched” is an Evolution Media production. Alex Baskin, Joe Kingsley, Jen McClure-Metz and Matt Westmore serve as executive producers, alongside Dubrow and Nassif.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

Hulu’s “Mike,” an upcoming eight-episode limited series based on hall of fame boxer Mike Tyson, has set an August 25 premiere date for its first two episodes. Following that, two new episodes will stream every week. The show stars “Moonlight” actor Trevante Rhodes in the titular role and explores Tyson’s professional boxing career in tangent with his personal life. Russell Hornsby also stars, with Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi and B.J. Minor appearing in guest roles throughout. Steven Rogers, who wrote the script to 2017’s “I, Tonya,” created and executive produced the show alongside Karin Gist, who also serves as showrunner. Watch the full trailer below.

DATES

The HBO Max original docureality series “House of Ho” will return to HBO Max for a ten-episode second season on August 25, the streamer announced. The new season will debut with three episodes, followed by three new episodes on September 1. The final four episodes will debuting September 8. The series follows the Ho family, led by patriarch Binh and matriarch Hue. After immigrating to America from Vietnam, Binh and Hue achieved the ultimate American dream, establishing a multi-million dollar real estate and banking empire. Together with their son Washington and his wife Lesley, their daughter Judy and her fiancé Nate Nguyễn as well as Aunt Tina and Cousin Sammy, the family lives under the constant pressure to live up to expectations. Season 2 introduces new cast members including single roommates Bella Ho and Kim Ho. The independent-minded Vanessa Kon and Tammy Gee as well as their respective partners Carlton Kon and Tran Nguyễn will also be joining the new season. “House of Ho” is produced by Wallin Chambers Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television. Katy Wallin, Stephanie Bloch Chambers, and showrunner Nick Lee executive produce the series.

Hulu’s 10-part docuseries about the Los Angeles Lakers, titled “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” will premiere its first two episodes on August 15 with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly. The show comes from team CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss alongside director Antoine Fuqua, who also executive produce. The series will cover the franchise’s rise into one of the most iconic presences in professional sports dating back to 1979 when Dr. Jerry Buss bought the team and spearheaded the team’s “Showtime” era, with access and interviews to the Buss family, players, coaches and front office executives who lived through it all. Haven Entertainment’s Kevin Mann, Michael Mann and Brendan Bragg, Los Angeles Media Fund’s Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman and Lakers senior executive Linda Rambis executive produce as well.

CASTING

The new untitled drama inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel “The Buccaneers” has added Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome and Barney Fishwick to its cast, Apple TV+ announced. Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways and directed by Susanna White, the story follows a group of fun-loving young American girls as they explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s. Suddenly, the land of the upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. The new cast members join the previously announced buccaneers Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton and Christina Hendricks. Beth Willis, George Faber, Jakeways and White serve as executive producers on the series. Currently in production in Scotland, the untitled series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

RENEWALS

The Alan Tudyk led hit series “Resident Alien” has been renewed for a third season by Syfy. Based on the Dark Horse comics, the series follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Tudyk) with a secret mission to kill all humans. In Season 2, Harry must confront the consequences of having failed his mission to destroy the human race. The second half of Season 2, which is set to return to the network on August 10 at 10 p.m., picks up immediately after Asta (Sara Tomko) saved Harry’s life. The series also stars Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garrettson, Alice Wetterlund and Judah Prehn. From UCP and in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, “Resident Alien” was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment as well as Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV executive produce.

GREENLIGHTS

Endemol Shine North America is currently developing a U.S. remake of the international crime drama series “The Truth Will Out,” with “Paradise Lost” director Joe Berlinger set to direct and executive produce the English-language adaptation. Based on an idea by author and criminologist Leif G.W. Persson, the original 2018 show follows Stockholm police detective Peter Wendel and his Cold Case Unit, a group of misfit officers who handle unresolved murder cases. After an unknown killer claims that Sweden’s most notorious serial killer is truly a fraud, Wendel and his unit work together to discover the truth. The U.S. remake of “The Truth Will Out” marks Berlinger’s second collaboration with Sharon Levy, chief content officer of Endemol Shine North America, with the first being the Spike TV miniseries “Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio” the two produced.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Mattel, Inc. announced that Mike DeLaet has been appointed global head of digital gaming, effective July 25. DeLaet brings more than two decades of gaming expertise to Mattel, who most recently served as senior vice president of strategic partnerships for Scopely. In the new role, DeLaet will be responsible for accelerating Mattel’s digital gaming product offerings across all major gaming platforms, including licensing, self-publishing and web3. He will also oversee Mattel’s joint venture partnership with NetEase called Mattel163.