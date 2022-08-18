Bobby Flay Plans New Food Network Competition Series, ‘Bobby’s Triple Threat’

Bobby Flay plans to introduce a new recipe for cooking completions.

Food Networjk will launch “Bobby’s Triple Threat,” a six-episode primetime series that has one hopeful chef compete against a trio of culinary titans picked by Flay himself. The show debuts Tuesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. eastern.

The new cooking hopeful will compete to take home $25,000, albeit under Flay’s rules. Fans can also watch Bobby’s Triple Threat on the streaming site Discovery+. with new episodes available to stream weekly.

“Viewers will witness next level culinary skills while leaning in to see if Bobby’s titans can prevent the competitors from walking away with the grand prize,” said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery.

At the start of each episode, one competitor enters Bobby’s secret kitchen ready to vie with Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson in three head-to-head rounds. In the first two rounds, Flay picks the main ingredients that the chefs must emphasize, while the competitor selects which titan to compete against. The last round features the competitor picking the ingredients to incorporate, while going against the last remaining titan. All the while, one discerning guest judge blind taste tests the dishes at the end of every round. If the competitor can out-cook the titans and earn more points with their cumulative score, they take home bragging rights over the titans, earning the cash prize.

“I have spent my entire career opening restaurants and battling in the toughest culinary competitions,” said Flay, ” but on ‘Triple Threat,’ I have the chance to call all the shots, inviting the most talented chefs into my secret kitchen to take on my titans. You want to be the best; you must get through my triple threat.”

The series is produced by Rock Shrimp Productions for Food Network and discovery+.