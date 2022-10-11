‘Bobby’s Triple Threat’ Gets Season 2 Nod at Food Network

Food Network likes Bobby Flay’s new recipe.

The celebrity chef’s new “Bobby’s Triple Threat,” which just debuted on September 27, has been picked up by Food Network for a second season slated to air in 2023.

With just two weeks under its belt, the series is beating ratings benchmarks set in the prior six-week and year-earlier periods, and stands as the Discovery Warner Bros.-backed outlet’s highest-rated new launch.

In each one-hour episode, one chef is challenged to vie with a trio of Flay’s handpicked proxies — Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson — for a chance to take home $25,000. In the first two rounds, Flay picks the main ingredients that the chefs must emphasize, while the single chef selects which of Flay’s trio to compete against. The last round features the competitor picking the ingredients to incorporate, while going against the last remaining expert in Flay’s group. All the while, one discerning guest judge blind taste tests the dishes at the end of every round. If the competitor can out-cook Flay’s group and earn more points with their cumulative score, they earn a cash prize

“Our viewers embraced ‘Bobby’s Triple Threat right away – from episode one, we knew they loved seeing Bobby in a new master-of-ceremonies role showcasing chefs that he is passionate about,” said Jane Latman, president of home and food content and streaming for Warner Bros. Discovery, in a prepared statement. “The speakeasy vibe and elite cooking rounds make this show a unique experience that our audience wants more of — and we are excited to pick up the series for another season.”

“Bobby’s Triple Threat” is produced by Rock Shrimp Productions for Food Network and discovery+.