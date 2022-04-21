‘Manifest’ Producer Bobak Esfarjani Signs Overall Deal With FX

Bobak Esfarjani, best known for his work as a writer and producer on NBC’s “Manifest” and as a story editor on “WandaVision” for Disney+, has signed an overall deal with FX Productions.

Esfarjani is currently a writer and supervising producer on FX’s upcoming “Alien” series, as well as a show based on the Octavia Butler novel “Kindred.” Esfarjani was previously nominated for a WGA award for his work on “WandaVision.” He will continue work on these and other series for FX, in addition to developing new content.

“Bobak has greatly contributed to FX’s upcoming ‘Kindred’ and ‘Alien’ and now, under this agreement, he will be able to apply his considerable talents to other FX series while developing original content that draws on his vision as a writer and creator,” said Kate Lambert, FX’s executive vice president of original programming.

Credits of Esfarjani’s also include James Wan’s “Archive 81” for Netflix. He was recently tapped to write a yet-to-be-named feature film project for Andy and Barbara Muschietti at Universal Pictures.

“I’m thrilled to expand my relationship with the amazing team at FX,” said Esfarjani. “They consistently produce the highest level of quality material, and I can’t wait for what’s next.”

The “Alien” series is a highly anticipated continuation of the sci-fi franchise created by director Ridley Scott in the late 1970s. FX chief John Landgraf told reporters in February that he had seen five scripts for the new series, and didn’t plan to start shooting until the fifth season of the FX series “Fargo” had shot. “Kindred,” on the other hand, was only ordered to series in January, after shooting a pilot in the second half of 2021.

Esfarjani is represented by APA, Echo Lake Entertainment and attorney Gregg Gellman.