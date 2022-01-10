Bob Saget Celebrated Laughter in Final Interview: Comedy Is ‘Doing Something Great for People’

Bob Saget had just kicked off his 2022 comedy tour “I Don’t Do Negative” when he died unexpectedly January 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. The comedian and “Full House” actor was 65 years old. The tour started January 7 at the Hard Rock Orlando (Saget tweeted about the show: “Holy crap I loved that amazing audience tonight…A perfect first show of 2022!), and he performed January 8 at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. The latter show would be his final stand-up appearance before his death.

“Loved tonight’s show at [the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall] in Jacksonville,” Saget tweeted about the performance in the early hours of January 9. “Appreciative audience. Thanks again to [Tim Wilkins] for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit.”

Audience member Synaca Harkness spoke to People magazine about Saget’s final comedy show. “He talked about his health, he talked about his life, he talked about his wife,” she said. “He talked about being 65 and never being happier than being on stage and doing comedy. You could just feel that. It was like, it just made sense. He was right where he needed to be.”

“I just remember him saying that he was 65,” Harkness added. “And I remember I didn’t realize that he was that old. I guess when I look at him, I just still see Danny Tanner. He’s my mom’s age, so I guess that’s what I related it to in my head. And he was too young to go.”

Ahead of these final comedy performances in Florida, Saget stopped by Orlando radio station Real Radio/WTKS-FM on Wednesday, January 6, for an interview on the “The Monsters in the Morning” program. The interview would be one of Saget’s final press appearances. Host Russ Rollins praised Saget as “one of the sweetest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting.”

“You can make people laugh and it might not be their cup of tea, but you’re doing something great for people. That’s why I’m doing it,” Saget said during the interview. “We all have the same joke, which is that laughter is the best medicine — no, it’s actually Percocet. Everybody has a version of that. Well, the other one is when they say, you know, if you could just make one person laugh, you’re a really crappy comic.”

Watch Saget’s final interview in its entirety in the video below.