Hollywood Stars and Comedians Pay Tribute to Bob Saget: ‘As Kind as He Was Funny’

AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS, Bob Saget,
Courtesy Everett Collection

A number of Hollywood actors and comedians took to social media to mourn the loss of Bob Saget, the 65-year-old “Full House” star who unexpectedly died on Sunday night.

Saget was found unresponsive the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla., and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say there was no sign of drug use or foul play.

Kat Denning, who acted alongside Saget on the early 2000s sitcom “Raising Dad,” was among the first to react to the news on Twitter, calling her TV-father “the loveliest man.”

“Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family,” she wrote.

Jon Stewart echoed those sentiments, referring to the beloved stand-up as “the funniest and nicest,” while comedian Joel McHale said Saget was “one of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across.”

Gilbert Gottfried expressed his shock and recalled speaking on the phone with Saget only a few days ago. “We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget,” he said.

Andy Cohen called Saget “a mensch.” He wrote, “He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings.”

Read more reactions to Saget’s untimely death below:

More to come…

