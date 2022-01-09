Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ Star, Dies at 65

Bob Saget, a stand-up comedian and actor beloved for his role as Danny Tanner on the 1990’s sitcom “Full House,” died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla., police confirmed to Variety. He was 65.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police officers responded to a man down call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel and discovered Saget unresponsive in a hotel room, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told Variety. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not have any information on a cause of death, and detectives did not find any signs of foul play or drug use in the case. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause and manner of death at a later date.

Saget had recently kicked off a nationwide stand-up tour in September 2021 that was set to run through June of 2022. According to his most recent post on Twitter, Saget had performed Saturday evening at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Fla.

In 1987, Saget was cast as patriarch Danny Turner on “Full House,” where he played the father of D.J. (Candace Cameron), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). He raised his daughters as a single dad after his wife died on the show, but was joined by his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and his best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier). The show ran for eight seasons and 192 episodes from 1987 to 1994, reaching more than 17 million viewers during its peak in Season 5. From Season 3 onwards, “Full House” was in the Nielsen Top 30 TV shows.

