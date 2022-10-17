Boat Rocker Hires Dan Selig as Senior Vice President of Content Sales

Boat Rocker has hired veteran executive Dan Selig as its new senior vice president of content sales, Variety has learned.

Selig joins Boat Rocker from Fifth Season (formerly known as Endeavor Content), where he was most recently the senior vice president of sales for the Americas. In his new role, Selig will be a major part of Boat Rocker’s sales strategy as well as distribution of content throughout the U.S. and Latin America. Selig will be based in the independent studio’s New York office and report to Jon Rutherford, the president of rights for Boat Rocker.

“As Boat Rocker continues its growth as a leading supplier of premium global content, we’re excited to have Dan join the team,” said Rutherford. “With a deep understanding of the television landscape, Dan brings a wealth of experience and will be an invaluable asset to lead U.S. and Latin America sales for Boat Rocker’s owned and acquired series and documentaries.”

While at Fifth Season, Selig led direct sales of the company’s programming to linear broadcasters and SVOD platforms based in the Americas. Prior to this, he spent over 15 years at HBO in a variety of senior sales roles.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Boat Rocker, a company that has an enviable slate of premium scripted and documentary feature content that appeals to both traditional and emerging platforms,” said Selig. “I look forward to helping propel further growth and harness opportunities to share compelling stories with U.S. and Latin American audiences.”