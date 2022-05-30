Bo Burnham Releases 63 Minutes of ‘Inside’ Deleted Scenes

Bo Burnham released an extended video featuring deleted material from his 2021 Netflix special “Bo Burnham: Inside” on Monday evening.

The video, titled “THE INSIDE OUTTAKES,” comes in at nearly 63 minutes long, just 24 minutes shy of the 83-minute runtime of the original “Inside.” Burnham revisited the footage in April, beginning to edit together the extra footage into a cohesive video.

The comedian and singer-songwriter announced the debut as a surprise through Twitter, first teasing with a simple tweet that read “stand by…” before firing off a follow-up a few minutes later.

He wrote, “a year ago today, I released a special called inside. i’ve spent the last two months editing together material that i short for the special but didn’t end up using. it will be on my youtube channel in one hour. i hope you enjoy it.”

Burnham wrote, directed, shot, sound edited and cut together “Inside” by himself over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic inside his own residence. It was released on the streamer in May 2021 and enjoyed a one-weekend theatrical run. Burnham also released the music from the special in an album titled “Inside (The Songs),” which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s comedy albums chart and eventually climbed to No. 7 on the Top 200.

The special was met with a warm critical reception and went on to a successful awards run. At the third Creative Arts ceremony, Burnham took home Emmy statuettes in the categories of music direction, variety special directing and variety special writing awards.

Watch the “Inside” outtakes below: