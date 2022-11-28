‘BMF’ Season 2 Set for January 6 Premiere on Starz (TV News Roundup)

“BMF” returns for Season 2 on Friday, January 6 at midnight on the Starz app, as well as its streaming and on-demand platforms, the network has announced. “BMF” also returns internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform in the UK and Brazil. On linear, it will debut on Starz at 8 p.m. ET in the U.S. and Canada.

The Detroit-based family drama chronicles the unconventional journey to success of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory (“Big Meech”) and Terry Flenory (“Southwest Tee”). The duo rose from the depths of poverty, navigating the war on drugs in Detroit and became game changers in hip-hop and culture. Throughout the new season, the Flenory brothers work toward the pursuit of their American dream.

“BMF” stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, with Detroit rapper Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Snoop Dogg, Leslie Jones, Christine Horn, Sydney Mitchell, Rayan Lawrence and Serayah in recurring roles and Mo’Nique as a guest star. In addition, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee of rap duo City Girls will make a guest appearance in the new season.

Check out the season two trailer below.

Also in television news for today:

DATES

Hartbeat announced the return of sports talk show “Cold as Balls,” hosted by Kevin Hart. Season 7 will premiere Tuesday, November 29 on LOL! Network. The conversation show, where Hart shares an ice bath with celebrity guests — often professional sports stars — while they talk about an array of topics, amasses high view amounts on LOL’s YouTube channel.

“Seeing ‘Cold as Balls’ grow over the past six seasons has been so rewarding, and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s to come in Season 7,” Hart said in a statement. “This season, you can expect outrageous stories and even more laughs while I deep dive into the lives of some of the greatest guests I’ve had the pleasure of icing with yet.”

The new season kicks off with NBA champion Dwight Howard. Additional guests this season include former NBA player Allen Iverson, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall, Las Vegas Aces star and WNBA champion Kelsey Plum and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley. Hartbeat produces the show alongside OBB Pictures.

Check out the trailer below.

AWARDS

The Earthshot Prize, the global environmental prize founded by Prince William in 2020, announced its performer and presenter line up for the second annual awards ceremony to be taped in Boston at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday, December 2.

Television presenter Clara Amfo returns for a second year to co-host the awards alongside actor, producer and director Daniel Dae Kim. The five Winners of The Earthshot Prize will be announced by a lineup of presenters including the Princess of Wales, actor Rami Malek, comedian Catherine O’Hara and actor Shailene Woodley. Each winning solution will be awarded £1 million in prize funding to help support and scale their innovations, with the potential to repair planet Earth.

The ceremony will also feature natural historian and member of the Earthshot Prize Council, Sir David Attenborough. The Prince of Wales will deliver remarks at the end of the ceremony.

This year’s awards will feature performances from singer-songwriter and activist Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish and Finneas, R&B duo Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding.

PBS, BBC and Multichoice will be the exclusive broadcast homes for this year’s event. The ceremony will air on Sunday, December 4 at 5:30pm GMT on BBC and will begin streaming from The Earthshot Prize YouTube channel later that evening. In the U.S., it will begin streaming at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, December 5 on PBS.org and the PBS app and at 8 p.m. ET on the PBS YouTube channel.

The Earthshot Prize ceremony is produced by BBC Studios Events Productions. The executive producer for BBC Studios is Mark Sidaway, creative director is Claire Popplewell and the award show will be directed by Julia Knowles.

PROGRAMMING

Tubi, in collaboration with Incendo, has announced the sequel to its recent remake of the cult classic horror film “Terror Train.” “Terror Train 2” introduces a brand new storyline and is slated to premiere this New Year’s Eve, which pays homage to the festive setting of the first film (which took place at a NYE party).

Having survived the carnage, Alana (Robyn Alomar) and The Magician (Tim Rozon) return in the sequel, which takes place over a year after the gruesome, vengeful murders took the lives of multiple college seniors aboard the now infamous “Terror Train.” In the sequel, the remaining survivors take a New Year’s Eve redemption ride on the very same train, where a new evil awaits and the terrified passengers must once again fight to survive the ride.

“Our remake reintroduced a new generation to ‘Terror Train,’ and now Tubi’s first ever horror sequel expands on the premise with a completely original storyline,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi. “This new ride aboard the Terror Train begins on New Year’s Eve with ‘Final Girl’ Alana and the mysterious Magician facing a new menace in this horror whodunit.”

Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin return as the writing duo, as does director Philippe Gagnon. The sequel is produced by Graham Ludlow and Kaleigh Kavanagh with executive producers Ludlow, Shari Segal and Brook Peters. The sequel wrapped production in Montreal and will be available in the U.S. exclusively on Tubi on December 31.