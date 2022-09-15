Blumhouse Television Ups Chris Dickie to Head of Scripted Development and Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

Blumhouse Television has promoted Chris Dickie to executive vice president of scripted development and programming, Variety has learned exclusively.

A five-year veteran of the Jason Blum-founded company, Dickie oversees a team of eight working on current and development across ongoing and limited series, domestic and international, television movies and streaming features, animation and podcasts.

“Chris Dickie has consistently proven to be a creative and strategic executive possessing great instincts for material and the EQ essential for being a leader at Blumhouse,” Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television, said. “I have full confidence in his ability to lead the team as we steer towards an exciting television slate in 2023 and beyond.”

“Chris is a best-in-class executive, with terrific taste, an unparalleled work ethic, and vast and deep relationships. It’s a true pleasure to watch him continue to grow” Jeremy Gold, president of production at Blumhouse Television, said.

Dickie added: “The last five years at Blumhouse have been exciting, lively and incredibly rewarding. It’s been a ride to participate in the growth of the television studio and to work with talented creative partners. I’m grateful to Jason, Chris and Jeremy Gold for their support and mentorship and excited to continue working alongside our amazing team.”

Under Dickie’s leadership, Blumhouse TV has launched Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice” and “The Good Lord Bird,” USA Network’s “The Purge,” Facebook Watch’s “Sacred Lies,” Hulu’s “Into The Dark,” Amazon’s “Welcome to the Blumhouse,” eight-movies for Epix, and most recently NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” starring Renée Zellweger, with two more seasons of the true-crime series in development with NBC News Studios.

He also oversees the upcoming Amazon series “The Horror of Dolores Roach” starring Justina Machado, and is running development of the half-hour comedy “The Sticky” for Amazon Canada and Disney+ project “Choir” based on the Detroit Youth Choir.

Dickie manages studio relationships with Scott Derrickson & Robert C. Cargill’s Crooked Highway, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures, and Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Pictures, who have first-look deals with the company.

Prior to Blumhouse, Dickie served as director of development at Endemol Shine Studios. Before that, he was at 20th Century Fox Television Studios in drama development and got his start at ICM.