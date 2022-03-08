Nickelodeon’s ‘Blue’s Clues and You’ Stage Show to Tour This Fall (TV News Roundup)

The new live production “Blue’s Clues and You! Live on Stage” will embark on its U.S. tour this fall, Nickelodeon and Round Room Live announced Tuesday. The interactive show is based on the pre-school series “Blue’s Clues and You” and will feature Blue, Josh, and their friends Magenta and Rainbow Puppy in an original musical story.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nickelodeon by bringing one of the foremost franchises in kids’ entertainment to the stage in Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage,’” said Round Room Live co-president Stephen Shaw, who is producing the tour. “’Blue’s Clues’ is an iconic show that has captivated and educated children for years. We couldn’t be more excited to share our love of ‘Blue’s Clues’ with the next generation of fans in a memorable experience for the whole family.”

TV series host Josh Dela Cruz will join the production in the role of “Josh.” “Blue’s Clues and You” is currently in its third season, following the original “Blue’s Clues” show’s 25th anniversary last year. Additional information about cities, tickets and other opportunities will be released in July. Fans can visit bluesclueslive.com for more information on the upcoming tour.

Also in today’s TV news:

PREMIERE DATES

Andrew Garfield as Jeb Pyre in “ Under the Banner of Heaven .” Michelle Faye

FX announced that “Under the Banner of Heaven,” its new true crime thriller series starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones, will premiere on April 28 on Hulu. Based on the bestseller of the same name by Jon Krakauer, the series follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty in Salt Lake Valley, Utah. Created by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black, “Under the Banner of Heaven” also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat. The series is executive produced by Black, along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Anna Culp for Imagine Television, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films, and David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie.

“Mud, Sweat and Beards,” a new non-fiction adventure series, will premiere April 4 on USA, the network has announced. The four-part series stars wilderness experts and best friends Donny Dust and Ray Livingston as they are dropped in various hostile locations, such as the Alaskan wilderness and a Louisiana swampland, and work together to survive for 10 days. Shawn Witt, Gretchen Palek, Ryan Pender, Zach Green and Matt Odgers serve as executive producers for “Mud, Sweat and Beards.” The series is produced by ITV America company Leftfield Pictures.

DEALS

44 Blue Productions has acquired the rights to the unscripted U.K. series “Mission Accessible,” to be adapted into a new series called “Crip Advisor.” The series will be executive produced by Jim LeBrecht, whose Netflix documentary, “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,” was nominated for an Academy Award. “Mission: Accessible” was hosted by British comedian Rosie Jones, and explored disability tourism and assisted disabled people in planning their trips through short travelogues. “Crip Advisor” will follow a similar path, with a yet-to-be-announced host and trips across the United States. Additional EPs will be Rockerdale Studios co-founders Stu Richards and Michelle Singer and 44 Blue Co-founder and co-CEO Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch.

Crown Media Family Networks has inked a new deal with “Rosewell, New Mexico” actor Heather Hemmens to star in multiple new original films for the network. Hemmens previously starred in the Hallmark Channel original movie “Love, Take Two” and the recent film “Christmas in My Heart” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Aside from her regular role in “Roswell, New Mexico,” Hemmens is also known for her work on Netflix’s “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” and OWN’s “If Loving You is Wrong.” Other credits include recurring roles on “Yellowstone” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Tooley Entertainment has bought the rights to “LIT Project One: Survive All Apocalypses,” an NFT-only book by bestselling author Neil Strauss. The book will be adapted into a narrative drama film in which an apocalyptic event is framed through a comedic mock survival manual. Strauss will executive produce with Tucker Tooley and Jack Sun, the holder of the original NFT, who holds the rights to the book. “LIT Project One: Survive All Apocalypses” is notable for being the first major decentralized book minted to the Ethereum blockchain. According to Tooley, this is the first time an NFT-only book has been optioned for film.

AWARDS

The Writers Guild of America has announced that comedian and writer Ashley Nicole Black will host the 2022 Writers Guild Awards. A current nominee for her work on Season 2 of “Ted Lasso,” Black is best known for her starring role on “A Black Lady Sketch Show” on HBO, and is an Emmy winner for her writing on “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.” Last year, she signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, and is currently developing a series for HBO Max produced by Don Cheadle and Steven Soderbergh. The WGA Awards will take place virtually on March 20.