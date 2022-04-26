‘Blue Bloods’ Renewed for Season 13 at CBS

“Blue Bloods” has been renewed for Season 13 at CBS, Variety has learned.

The broadcaster’s Friday night cornerstone has been averaging 9.8 million viewers per episode this season, per CBS. Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray star in the police drama. Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Dan Truly and Selleck serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

“America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform. And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, ‘Blue Bloods’ not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level. Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week, while executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show’s trademark mix of family dynamics and police work. We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season.”

“Blue Bloods” is the latest scripted renewal that CBS has announced of late. Others include comedies “Ghosts,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” and “The Neighborhood.” “Young Sheldon” was previously renewed through the 2023-2024 season. On the drama side, the network has renewed “CSI: Vegas,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “SWAT.” Word is still pending for shows such as “B Positive,” the three “FBI” dramas, and “Equalizer.”