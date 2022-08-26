‘Blockbuster’ Series Starring Randall Park Gets November Premiere Date at Netflix (TV News Roundup)

“Blockbuster,” a Netflix comedy series about the flagship movie rental store starring Randall Park, has set a premiere date for Nov. 3. The half-hour comedy’s 10 episodes will premiere all at once on the streaming service.

Park plays Timmy Yoon, an analog dreamer who is in charge of the last operating Blockbuster Video in the United States. Timmy, alongside the rest of his employees, must work to remind their community that the local store can provide the human connection that big corporations can’t.

Alongside Park, the cast includes Melissa Fumero as Eliza Walker, Tyler Alvarez as Carlos Herrera, Madeleine Arthur as Hannah Hadman and Olga Merediz as Connie Serrano. Recurring guest stars for the series include J.B. Smoove as Percy Scott and Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla Scott.

Vanessa Ramos created the show and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Her previous credits include working on “Superstore” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Universal Television produced the show, and David Caspe and Jackie Clarke also serve as writers and executive producers. John Davis and John Fox also executive produce for Davis Entertainment.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

The new documentary “Our America: Mission Montford Point” from ABC Owned Television Stations got its first trailer on Friday, the 80th anniversary of when the first Montford Point Marines set foot on a Marine base. The documentary follows the Montford Point Marines, the first Black men to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. The news special will debut on ABC Owned Stations 24/7 streaming platforms and 32 connected TV apps including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku and Hulu beginning Sept. 20.

Watch the full trailer below.

DATES

Apple TV+ announced Friday the Season 2 premiere date of “Acapulco.” The comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez premieres its second season Oct. 21 on the streamer. The series follows the story of young Máximo Gallardo who scores his dream job as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. Season 2 will pick up where the first season left off, with returning stars Derbez, Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián and Carlos Corona. “Acapulco” is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. The series is created and executive produced by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, with Chris Harris as showrunner and executive producer. Jay Karas directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell and co-executive producer Sonia Gambaro of 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum executive produce along with Jason Wang of The Tannenbaum Company.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” is set to premiere its 33rd season Oct. 2 on ABC, featuring the return of a live studio audience for the first time in two seasons. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the entertainment show is doubling the weekly prize money for the new season. This season, “AFV” will award $20,000 to the funniest or most unique video, with second place and third place to receive $6,000 and $4,000 respectively. Vin Di Bona serves as executive producer, along with Michele Nasraway.

PARTNERSHIPS

Fuse Media will become the first launch partner for the Web3 project from Theta Network’s Metachain, Theta Labs announced Friday. Metachain will go live in December 2022, allowing businesses to operate their own customizable “subchain” complete with their own governance, tokens and ecosystems. With the new partnership, Fuse will launch a business initiative that will utilize the Theta Ecosystem. Features include Theta-based NFTs, TNT20 tokens and the use of Theta Video API as the core mechanism for delivering video streams around the world.