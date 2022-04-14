‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Adds LeVar Burton, Katlynn Simone Smith, Tamara Tomakili and Tim Chantarangsu

“Blindspotting” is adding some fresh faces to Oakland.

LeVar Burton (“Reading Rainbow,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation”) Katlynn Simone Smith (“Empire,” “The Game”) Tamera Tomakili (“Winning Time,” “Run The World”) and Tim Chantarangsu (“Laid in America,” “The Perfect Match”) have joined Season 2 of the critically-acclaimed comedy series in recurring roles, Starz announced Thursday. Information regarding the characters they will be playing has yet to be announced.

In addition, Starz also announced that Margo Hall, April Absynth, Lance Holloway, Andrew Chappelle and Utkarsh Ambudkar, who recurred in the first season, will return in expanded capacities for the second season. An episode of the season will also feature guest appearances from rappers E-40, P-Lo and Too $hort, who will all play themselves.

A spin-off of the 2018 film of the same name, “Blindspotting” stars Jasmine Cephas Jones as Ashley Rose, an ordinary woman whose life is upended when her boyfriend Miles (Rafael Casal) is sent to prison for 12 years. Forced to move in with her mother-in-law Rainey (Helen Hunt), Ashley begins relying on her community of friends and family, including Trish (Jaylen Barron), Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman) and Earl (Benjamin Earl Turner), for help navigating the situation while raising her son Sean (Atticus Woodward).

Casal co-created the show with Daveed Diggs and serves as showrunner. Casal and Diggs both executive produce alongside Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects and Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment.

Production for Season 2 of “Blindspotting” is underway in Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif. A premiere date for the season has yet to be announced.