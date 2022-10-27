‘Black Adam’ Star Aldis Hodge to Play James Patterson’s Alex Cross in Amazon Series

Amazon has ordered a series based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels, with Aldis Hodge set to play the lead role.

Officially titled “Cross,” the series is described as a thriller, with Cross himself said to be “brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.”

Variety exclusively reported that “Cross” was in the works in January 2020. Ben Watkins is writing and executive producing the series, and will also serve as showrunner. Hodge is a producer in addition to starring. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive produce for Skydance Television. Paramount Television Studios and Skydance are producing.

“James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins’ artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance, and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life.”

This is not the first time Cross has appeared onscreen. Morgan Freeman played the character in two films — “Kiss the Girls” in 1997 and “Along Came a Spider” in 2001. Tyler Perry then played him in the film “Alex Cross,” which was released in 2012. This also marks the latest collaboration between Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount on a series based on a book character. The three companies are currently collaborating on the action series “Jack Ryan,” which is preparing to air its third season on the streamer. Amazon also currently airs the series “Reacher,” based on Lee Childs’ Jack Reacher novels with Skydance and Paramount also producing that show with Amazon.

Hodge most recently appeared in the blockbuster DC film “Black Adam” in the role of Carter Hall, a.k.a. Hawkman. His other film credits include “One Night in Miami,” “Hidden Figures,” and “Straight Outta Compton.” He currently stars in and executive produces the Showtime series “City on a Hill,” which aired its third season over the summer, and appeared in the Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) revival “Leverage: Redemption.” Hodge has also starred in shows like “Underground” and “Turn: Washington’s Spies.”

He is repped by Paradigm, Priluck Company, Viewpoint, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Watkins previously created the Amazon original series “Hand of God” starring Ron Perlman, which aired for two seasons. His other credits include “Burn Notice” at USA Network, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” at Hulu, and “Truth Be Told” at Apple.

He is repped by WME and Hirsch Wallerstein.