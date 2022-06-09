Billy Eichner, Mae Martin Slam Netflix in LGBTQ Comedy Special for Streamer: ‘I’m Not Talking About Florida, I’m Talking About Dave Chappelle’

Billy Eichner and Mae Martin have called out Netflix’s support of Dave Chappelle’s jokes about queer and trans people — in a comedy special released by Netflix itself.

Both comedians appear in “Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration,” which debuted on June 9 after being taped at Netflix Is a Joke Fest in May. The event, hosted by Eichner, was the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics in one stand-up special, according to Netflix.

“We all know how backwards and dangerous the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws are,” Eichner says in the special. “Queer people, and especially trans people, are under legislative attack in this country. Trans people are being demeaned. They’re trying to dehumanize trans people. They’re trying to erase trans people. And I’m not even talking about Florida. I’m talking about Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special!”

“Oh, come at me! I don’t have Jamie Foxx to defend me, but I have Rosie O’Donnell and the entire Gay Men’s Chorus!” he added.

Martin followed in suit during her set, joking that characters from “Beauty and the Beast” can be used to explain the spectrum of gender identity to people who don’t understand it, with Gaston on the “hyper-masculine” end and Belle as his opposite.

“In the middle of the spectrum, you have the candlestick. I really relate to the candlestick. They’re awesome. And obviously, the more you empower Lumière, the more fun Gaston and Belle are gonna have. Lumière is like, ‘Be my guest!’” she said.

She continued: “I have this fantasy that Chappelle and Louis C.K. and Ricky Gervais — any kind of multi-millionaire who uses their massive platform to punch down — they’re eating a hog roast. They’re ripping off the meat. They’re drinking goblets of that medieval drink, mead. They turn on the TV, and they see me doing my little ‘Beauty and the Beast’ joke, and suddenly they’re like, ‘Oh my god. We’re wrong.’ And they gently cradle each other. They kiss each other.”

Netflix hosted the event while also having Dave Chappelle as a headliner, a controversial decision given the widespread criticism (including by Variety) that Chappelle’s special “The Closer” was transphobic, as well as the resulting fallout at Netflix. During one of his four performances at the Hollywood Bowl, he was physically attacked onstage. “It was a trans man,” he joked afterwards.

“Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration” also features Eddie Izzard, Margaret Cho, Sandra Bernhard, Tig Notaro, Wanda Sykes, Rosie O’Donnell, Solomon Georgio, Sam Jay, River Butcher, Patti Harrison, Matteo Lane, Marsha Warfield, Mae Martin, Judy Gold, Joel Kim Booster, James Adomian, Guy Branum, Gina Yashere, Bob the Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel, Scott Thompson and Todd Glass. Producers include Page Hurwitz, Wanda Sykes forPush It Productions and Brian Graden and Dave Mace for Brian Graden Media. To complement the special, Netflix has also greenlit “Stand Out: The Documentary” about LGBTQ comedy history.