Billy Crystal to Lead Apple Limited Series ‘Before’ With Barry Levinson Directing

Billy Crystal is set to star in the limited series “Before” at Apple, Variety has learned.

Crystal will star in the show as Eli, a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy. Crystal will also executive produce in addition to starring.

The series comes from writer Sarah Thorp (“The Bounty Hunter,” “Hawthorne”), who is also an executive producer. Barry Levinson will direct and executive produce, with Eric Roth (“Dune,” “A Star Is Born”) also executive producing. Paramount Television is producing the series for Apple.

The show marks a return to television for Crystal, who broke out in his role as Jodie Dallas in the hit 1970’s comedy “Soap.” More recently, he starred in the short-lived FX series “The Comedians” opposite Josh Gad and reprised the voice role of Mike in the Disney+ animated series “Monsters at Work.” Crystal is primarily known for his successful film career, starring in hit features like “City Slickers,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride,” and “Analyze This” and “Analyze That.” Levinson was an executive producer on “Analyze That.” Crystal is also known for his tenure as host of the Academy Awards, emceeing the awards show nine times.

Levinson is a celebrated writer, director, and producer. He most recently executive produced the shows “Dopesick” at Hulu and “City on a Hill” at Showtime. His directing credits include films like “Rain Man,” “Diner,” “Wag the Dog,” “Paterno,” and “The Wizard of Lies.”

