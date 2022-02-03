Bill Nighy Joins ‘Man Who Fell to Earth’ Series at Showtime in David Bowie Role

Bill Nighy has signed on to star in the upcoming Showtime series version of “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” Variety has learned.

Nighy joins previously announced cast members Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew and Clarke Peters in the series.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the film that starred David Bowie, the series will follow a new alien character named Faraday (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Nighy will play Thomas Newton, the main character of the novel and the character played by Bowie in the film version. Newton was the first alien to arrive on earth over 40 years ago. Alone and desperate, Newton summons Faraday to complete his original mission. But Newton’s time marooned among human beings has cost him everything, possibly even his sanity.

“I was honoured to be invited to play the part of Thomas Jerome Newton that glorious David Bowie made so famous,” said Nighy. “I was keen to work with Chiwetel and Naomie again. I think the story is terrific and brilliantly expressed. I am an enthusiast for shows which extrapolate from current technology and give us plausible glimpses of a possible near future. It’s an important story which, as well as being highly entertaining, discusses the crucial issues of our time. I like to think that the film makers of the original film would applaud Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet for their imaginative daring and loyal regard.”

A renowned star of stage and screen, Nighy’s most recent film, Living, premiered as part of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. His other recent credits include “Emma,” “Detective Pikachu,” “Sometimes Always Never,” “Hope Gap,” and “Their Finest.” He previously won the BAFTA Award for best supporting actor for his work in the film “Love Actually” and the BAFTA for best actor for the TV series “State of Play.” He worked with Ejiofor in the play “Blue/Orange” and with Harris in the film “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.”

He is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” was originally set up at Paramount Plus before moving to Showtime. It is expected to debut on the premium cabler later this year.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are adapting “The Man Who Fell to Earth” for TV, with both also serving as executive producers and co-showrunners. John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Ejiofor and StudioCanal’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet also executive produce. CBS Studios produces in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly. StudioCanal owns the rights to the Tevis book and the original film.