Bill Lawrence Apple Series ‘Bad Monkey’ Adds Three New Cast Members (EXCLUSIVE)

Bill Lawrence’s upcoming Apple series “Bad Monkey” has found three new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively.

L. Scott Caldwell, Ronald Peet, and Charlotte Lawrence will all appear in the series, joining a cast that includes Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Meredith Hagner, Rob Delaney, Arturo Luis Soria, and Natalie Martinez.

The series, based on the Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name, tells the story of Andrew Yancy, (Vaughn) a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas.

Caldwell (“Our Kind of People,” “Lost”) will star as YaYa, is the grandmother of the Dragon Queen (Turner-Smith) and a true believer in the mystical power of Andros. She struggles to keep her granddaughter from losing her way and using her influence and power for cynical purposes.

Peet (“Partner Track,” “The I-land”) will star as Neville, a young, mild-mannered Bahamian fisherman who is forced into action when a mysterious businessman bulldozes his family home to start construction on a swanky resort. Peet takes over the role from Ahmed Elhaj in a recasting.

Lawrence will appear in the recurring role of Caitlin. A born-again former print model and recovering addict, she is the estranged daughter of drowning victim Nick Stripling. She blames her hated step-mother Eve (Hagner) for her broken relationship with her dad and is also convinced that Eve is responsible for her father’s death. The role will mark Lawrence’s onscreen debut.

Lawrence is writing and executive producing “Bad Monkey” via Doozer Productions. Vaughn executive produces in addition to starring. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Lisa Katzer executive produces alongside Marcos Siega and Matt Tarses. Siega will also direct the first episode. Warner Bros. Television, where Doozer is under an overall deal, serves as the studio.

“Bad Monkey” is the third series that Lawrence has set up at Apple. Along with “Ted Lasso,” which is currently prepping its third season, the streamer has ordered the comedy series “Shrinking” from Lawrence and “Ted Lasso” star and writer Brett Goldstein, with Jason Segel attached to star.