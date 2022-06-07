Bill Cosby Accuser Testifies About Attack: ‘I Was Freaking Out’

Judy Huth cried on the witness stand Tuesday as she recounted her visit to the Playboy Mansion in 1975. Huth, now 64, is suing Bill Cosby for allegedly luring her to the mansion and molesting her in a bedroom when she was 16 years old.

“I was mad,” she testified, at times wiping her eyes with a tissue. “I felt duped, fooled, let down.”

Huth filed her lawsuit in 2014, under a California law that extends the statute of limitations for victims of child sexual abuse. The suit has been on hold while Cosby’s criminal proceedings played out in Pennsylvania. Cosby was freed from prison last year after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

The civil trial began last Wednesday in the Santa Monica courthouse. Cosby, 84, has not been in court and is not scheduled to testify, though portions of his deposition are expected to be played for the jury.

Huth testified that she and a friend met Cosby at a public park, after they spotted a film production. She said Cosby invited them to come watch him play tennis a few days later, and that he then brought them to the Playboy Mansion.

She said that Cosby gave them a tour of the mansion’s game room, as well as adjoining bedrooms. She said that at some point, she excused herself to use the bathroom.

When she came out, she said that Cosby was seated on a bed. He patted the spot next to him, inviting her to sit down. She said she felt scared, and that Cosby tried to lean her backwards and was “trying to come at me and kiss me.” She said he also tried to put his hands down her pants.

“I was freaking out and told him I was on my period,” she said, in hopes of deflecting him.

She said that Cosby then stood up and pulled down his sweatpants, and then grabbed her hand and used it to masturbate himself.

“It was not what I wanted at all,” she said. “I was freaking out.”

The whole thing happened quickly — not even five minutes.

When she first sued Cosby, Huth alleged that the event took place in 1974, when she was 15. However, shortly before trial she revised that, saying it was actually 1975.

Jurors have been shown two pictures of Cosby — with a beard and a red hat — posing with Huth.

Huth testified that when they left, Cosby asked for her phone number. She said she gave him her father’s work number.

Huth is represented by Gloria Allred and Nathan Goldberg. They have already called Donna Samuelson, the friend who went with Huth to the mansion, as well as two other woman who claim they were sexually assaulted by Cosby on other occasions.

Cosby’s team has denied the allegations and have accused Huth of trying to cash in on her false claims.

“Since we stand on the foundation of truth and facts, we believe that Mr. Cosby will be vindicated of ALL allegations in order to move forward with life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, said in a statement last week.