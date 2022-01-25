TV Ratings: Bills-Chiefs Game Is Most-Watched NFL Divisional Playoff in 5 Years With 43 Million Viewers

Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game on CBS was the most-watched NFL divisional playoff game on any network in five years, drawing an average of 43 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s final time-zone adjusted data.

The Chiefs’ dramatic overtime win over the Bills Buffalo, airing from 6:41-10:02 p.m. ET, drew the largest audience for an NFL divisional playoff game since the Green Bay-Dallas game on Jan. 15. 2017, which brought in 49 million viewers.

Sunday’s game averaged 42.736 million viewers and was up 18% versus last year’s comparable Tampa Bay-New Orleans playoff game on Jan. 17, which scored 36.300 million viewers.

The impressive numbers are a continuation of strong season-long NFL viewership on CBS, including the network’s best postseason start in a decade.

Numbers are not yet available for NBC’s Sunday afternoon divisional playoff game, which saw the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they are expected later today. It’s likely that game will also boast a very impressive total-viewer tally, as NFL ratings remain on the rise this year while overall linear TV viewership continues to decline.

