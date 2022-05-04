Bill Burr Says Johnny Depp Deserves Public Apologies If Amber Heard Loses the Trial

Bill Burr expressed vocal support for Johnny Depp during the most recent episode of his “Monday Morning Podcast” (via Mediaite). The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is currently in the middle of his defamation trial against Amber Heard, which started April 11. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million after she cited an abusive relationship in an op-ed piece written for The Washington Post.

“I’m too big a Johnny Depp fan to watch [the trial]. I love that guy and I just — I don’t want to hear all these personal details and shit,” Burr said. “From what I’ve seen the guy is fucking destroying. And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying, I’m wondering if all these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him if they’re going to apologize somehow.”

Burr noted that people have “publicly trashed” Depp and said “it’d be nice if they publicly apologized and said, ‘Maybe next time we won’t jump to conclusions.'”

“It really does amaze me how the pendulum just does not seem to swing the other way,” Burr added. “All of these women’s groups that when they see a woman that lies like this, which really hurts their position, because there are women out there that are in a relationship that this woman evidently lied and claimed that she was in. And for someone to go out and lie about it, it hurts the people that are actually in it! You would think they would cover this.”

Burr is one of few celebrities who have come out in support of Depp amid the trial. Howard Stern went viral last month for slamming Depp’s “overacting” when the actor was on the stand testifying against Heard. Drew Barrymore recently apologized after upsetting Depp’s fans for referring to the trial as “a seven-layer-drip of insanity.”