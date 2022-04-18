‘Big Mouth’ and ‘Human Resources’ Renewed at Netflix

“Big Mouth” and “Human Resources” still have some growing up to do. The Netflix animated comedies have been renewed for additional seasons, the streamer announced Monday.

“Big Mouth” has been renewed through Season 7, with Season 6 premiering later this year. Freshman show “Human Resources” has also been renewed for a second season. The news of the renewals came during the shows’ FYC Emmy panel at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. In attendance were the shows’ executive producers Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett and Kelly Galuska, along with Randall Park, who stars in “Human Resources.”

Created by Kroll, Goldberg, Levin and Flackett in 2017, “Big Mouth” focuses on a group of friends in middle school struggling with the changes puberty has brought to their lives. One of the show’s central conceits is the existence of “hormone monsters,” which act as representations for the various emotions the preteens experience during puberty. The show stars Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri and Jessi Klein. In 2019, the show, then in its third season, was renewed by Netflix through Season 6.

“Human Resources” is a spin-off of “Big Mouth” from the series’ creators, alongside Kelly Galuska. The show focuses on the main hormone monsters of “Big Mouth,” Maury (Kroll) and Connie (Rudolph), in their workplace, which assigns monsters to represent the feelings of people undergoing intense emotions. The show premiered its first season this March. The entire cast — which includes Kroll, Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman and David Thewlis — are expected to return.

“Big Mouth” and “Human Resources” are executive produced by Kroll, Goldberg, Flackett and Levin under their Brutus Pink animation banner. Galuska serves as an additional producer for “Human Resources.”