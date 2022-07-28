‘Big Mouth’ Producers Brutus Pink Renew Deal With Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has sealed a new three-year deal with Brutus Pink, which extends their relationship with the animation production company behind “Big Mouth” and its new companion series “Human Resources.” The extension will keep Brutus Pink, which is run by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, developing and producing new animated projects for Netflix through 2026.

“Brutus Pink is thrilled to be continuing at Netflix, which has been our creative home for seven years,” Levin said in a statement. “We’re hopeful this means we get to keep the ‘Con Air’ DVD that’s been sitting on Nick’s coffee table in a red envelope since 2006.”

The Emmy-winning “Big Mouth” is an adult animated comedy exploring puberty (and hormone monsters) and was inspired by Kroll and Goldberg’s childhood. Launched in 2017, “Big Mouth” returns for Season 6 this fall, while Season 2 of “Human Resources” will be back next year.

“Since signing our first deal with Brutus Pink, Big Mouth has grown from a fan favorite to one of the most beloved animated franchises across the globe,” said John Derderian, vice president of animated series at Netflix. “We know we’re in excellent hands with the team at Brutus Pink and can’t wait to see them create the next generation of hit animated series.”

“Big Mouth” stars John Mulaney as Andrew, while Kroll (who serves as co-creator, executive producer) voices many including best friend Nick. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri and Jessi Klein also star. Kroll, Rudolph and David Thewlis reprise their “Big Mouth” roles for “Human Resources,” which also stars Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer and Randall Park, among others.