‘Big Brother’ Renewed for Season 25 at CBS

“Big Brother” has been renewed for Season 25 at CBS. The announcement was made immediately following the conclusion of Season 24.

“A big thank you to all our house guests for an absolutely incredible summer,” series host Julie Chen-Moonves said in a message posted to Twitter. “I know. I’m going to miss watching the show too, but I’ve got a great plan. This fall, spend some time watching other CBS competition shows. We’ve got ‘Survivor,’ we’ve got ‘The Amazing Race,’ and now we’ve got ‘The Real Love Boat.’ That’ll get you prepped for next summer. That’s right! We are coming back for our 25th season of the show.”

Watch Chen-Moonves’ full message below.

Season 24 of the long-running competition series wrapped up on Sunday night, with the three remaining house guests — Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, and Matthew Turner — taking part in their last Head of Household competitions going into the final two making final pitches to the jury on why they should win.

“Big Brother” is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Per CBS, Season 24 of “Big Brother” was viewed for over 11.5 billion minutes across CBS, Paramount+, CBS.com, and the CBS app. That includes full episodes of the series as well as the live feeds from inside the “Big Brother” house. In addition, “Big Brother’s” three weekly broadcasts over the summer were among the top 10 programs of the season in both total viewers and in the adults 25-54 demographic.