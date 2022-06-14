‘Big Bang Theory’s’ Bill Prady, Chris Sanagustin’s Pine Tree Entertainment Sets Warner Bros. TV First-Look Deal

Bill Prady and Chris Sanagustin’s Pine Tree Entertainment has set a multi-year first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Prady is best known for co-creating the hit WBTV series “The Big Bang Theory” with Chuck Lorre, while Sanagustin got her start as a production assistant on a WBTV series. Under the deal, Pine Tree Entertainment will develop scripted programming for all platforms, including HBO Max, external streamers, cable, and broadcast.

“It’s exciting for Chris and me to be back at Warner Bros., a studio I first called home almost two decades ago,” Prady said. “We are thrilled to partner with a creative team that shares our vision for innovative television and the championing of new voices.”

“The Big Bang Theory” ran for 12 seasons and 279 episodes on CBS, which makes it the longest-running multi-cam series in TV history. Prady began his career at Jim Henson Productions and went on to write for shows like “Married…With Children,” “Caroline in the City,” “Dream On,” “Dharma & Greg,” and “Gilmore Girls.” The deal also brings Prady back together with WBTV Group chairwoman Channing Dungey, who signed Prady to another first-look deal during her time at Netflix.

Sanagustin has held executive roles across the TV landscape at companies like Netflix, Universal Television, UCP, and The WB. She has worked on shows during her career that include “Bates Motel,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” and “The Mindy Project.” Prady and Sanagustin launched Pine Tree in 2020. To date, the company has set up projects at outlets like NBC, TBS, Apple, Hulu, and Netflix.

Prady is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and Lichter Grossman. Sanagustin is repped by Patti Felker.