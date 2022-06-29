‘Big Bang Theory’ Alum Simon Helberg Joins Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Series ‘Poker Face’ at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Simon Helberg is the latest addition to the cast of Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson’s Peacock series “Poker Face,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Lyonne will star in the series, which sources say will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode. Further details around the plot and the characters are being kept under wraps. Helberg joins a cast that already includes people like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda, Jameela Jamil, and Tim Meadows among many others.

Helberg is best known for playing Howard Wolowitz across 12 seasons of the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” The show wrapped up in 2019 after more than 275 episodes. Helberg is also known for his roles in films like “As They Made Us,” “Annette,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “Good Night and Good Luck,” and “A Serious Man.” He picked up a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor for his work in “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

“Poker Face” received a 10-episode order at Peacock in March 2021. Johnson created the series and executive produces via T-Street Productions. Lyonne executive produces under the Animal Pictures banner in addition to starring, with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures co-executive producing. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street also executive produce. MRC Television will produce. MRC is a minority investor in T-Street, with a first-look deal across both film and television.