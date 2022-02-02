CBS Finally Confirms ‘Survivor’-Like Celebrity Competition ‘Beyond the Edge,’ Premiering in March

CBS is finally confirming its celebrity-driven, “Survivor”-style reality series “Beyond the Edge,” which premieres March 16 at 9 p.m. ET. News of the show first leaked in December, including a list of most of the nine stars who had signed on to participate and compete in Panama.

The nine celebrities in “Beyond the Edge” are country singer Lauren Alaina, Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, country artist Craig Morgan, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, NFL legend Mike Singletary, actress Jodie Sweetin (“Full House,” “Fuller House”) and television personalities Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”) and Eboni K. Williams (“The Real Housewives of New York City”). Showtime sports announcer Mauro Ranallo hosts; scroll down for a first look at the series.

The celebrities gathered in Bocas del Toro, Panama, in September and October. For two weeks, the celebrities experienced “torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle,” the network said. Instead of judges or eliminations, celebrities will compete as teams to raise money for their charities of their choosing. If the star has had enough, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners go head to head in one final competition, to ultimately win the most money for their charity.

David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Jay Bienstock and Greg Goldman serve as executive producers on “Beyond the Edge” for Buster Productions in association with eOne’s Renegade shingle. Previously known as Renegade 83, the company was behind “Naked and Afraid.” Renegade 83’s earlier shows included “Blind Date” and “The Surreal Life.”

“’Beyond the Edge’ is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted,” said Goldman. “The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks – the harsh jungles of Panama – and just bolt. To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity. And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts.”

“Beyond the Edge” cast CBS

Here are the celebrities’ charities they are playing for:

Lauren Alaina

Charity: The Next Door

Ray Lewis

Charity: John Hopkins Children’s Center

Craig Morgan

Charity: Operation Finally Home

Metta World Peace

Charity: The Artest University

Paulina Porizkova

Charity: ACLU Foundation

Mike Singletary

Charity: Changing Our Perspective

Jodie Sweetin

Charity: Girls Inc.

Colton Underwood

Charity: Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation

Eboni K. Williams

Charity: Safe Horizons

Here’s a first look at “Beyond the Edge”: