Betty Gilpin to Play Nun Battling A.I. in Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez Peacock Series ‘Mrs. Davis’

Betty Gilpin will star in the lead role of Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez’s upcoming Peacock drama series “Mrs. Davis,” Variety has learned.

The series was originally ordered in May 2021. The plot details are largely being kept under wraps, beyond the fact that it will be an exploration of faith vs. technology. To that end, Gilpin will play a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful A.I.

In addition, Owen Harris (“Black Mirror: San Junipero,” “Brave New World”) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first episode.

The series marks a reunion for Gilpin and Lindelof. The two previously worked together on the film “The Hunt,” in which Gilpin starred and Lindelof co-wrote and produced. Gilpin earned three consecutive Emmy nominations for her role in the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “GLOW.” The show had previously been renewed for a fourth season at Netflix before the streamer unceremoniously reversed the decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gilpin is also known for her roles in shows like “Nurse Jackie” and “Masters of Sex,” as well as films like “The Hunt” and “The Tomorrow War.” Up next, she will appear in the Starz Watergate scandal drama “Gaslit” opposite Sean Penn and Julia Roberts as well as “Roar” at Apple and “Three Women” at Showtime.

She is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content, and Hansen Jacobson.

Hernandez and Lindelof are co-writers and executive producers on the series, with Hernandez also serving as showrunner. Warner Bros. Television, where both are under overall deals, will produce.