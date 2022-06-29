Walt and Jesse’s ‘Better Call Saul’ Return: No Fan Theory ‘Comes Quite Close,’ Says Showrunner

Ever since news broke that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on the final season of “Better Call Saul,” fans have been cooking up theories as to how they’ll return. Will Walt and Jesse show up as their pre-“Breaking Bad” selves in the “Better Call Saul” timeline? Or will it be a flashback to their “Breaking Bad” days working with Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Better Call Saul” showrunner Peter Gould says that he hasn’t heard a fan theory that actually predicts how it will happen.

“I’ve heard [fan] theories about what’s going to happen,” Gould said, “and I’m happy to report I haven’t heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact.”

The sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” was split in two halves, with the first batch of episodes premiering in April and May. However, there was no sign of Walt and Jesse, which marks their return for sometime in the show’s final six episodes. The second half of the season kicks off on July 11.

“I think the way you see them and when you see them won’t necessarily be what you’d expect,” Gould said.

Many other “Breaking Bad” characters have appeared on the “Better Call Saul” spinoff, like Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and the Salamanca family, but fans have been clamoring for Walt and Jesse since the show began.

“The thing that I’m really proud of is that we waited to see them until it was right for this story,” Gould said. “Of course, the low-hanging fruit would’ve been to have them appear early in Season 1, to kick the show off. I think the way that they do appear is all about the story of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler [Rhea Seehorn] and Mike Ehrmantraut. I hope you agree when you see it.”