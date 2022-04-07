Will Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Appear in ‘Better Call Saul’? Creators Say ‘It Would Be a Damn Shame’ if They Didn’t

The question of whether Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would appear in “Better Call Saul” has loomed over the prequel series ever since its inception. And while co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have remained coy about the possibility of that crossover, the masterminds behind “Better Call Saul” told Variety at the final season premiere that the worlds do, indeed, crossover.

As Gilligan said, “It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?” He later added, “You heard it here first.”

With its sixth and final season premiering on April 18, “Better Call Saul” takes place before the events of “Breaking Bad.” But as the hit AMC spinoff series nears the timeline of its predecessor, Gould says, “If it’s ever going to happen, this is when these two shows start crossing over.”

While Cranston and Paul played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, it’s unclear whether they will reprise the same roles in “Better Call Saul.” As Gould said coyly, “These two worlds crossover in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure.”

Cranston and Paul previously reprised the roles of Walt and Jesse for 2019’s “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film,” which followed Jesse after escaping enslavement from Todd (Jesse Plemons) and Uncle Jack’s (Michael Bowen) gang.

While “Breaking Bad’s” Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks also star in its prequel series as Gustavo Fring and Mike Ehrmantraut, many other characters from the Vince Gilligan Cinematic Universe have also made their way into “Better Call Saul,” including Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), Don Eladio (Luis Politti) and the Salamanca twins (Luis and Daniel Moncada). Even Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) made cameos.

“Better Call Saul” also stars Rhea Seehorn, Tony Dalton, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando. The series was developed by Gilligan and Gould, with Gould serving as the sole showrunner since Season 4. The two produce with Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz, and the series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

